Russia “SPY” trial: US cityzen Paul Whelan expects verdict from Moscow court - 5 hours ago
UK-US trade talks: London starting new round of talks with US for possible trade deal - 5 hours ago
France reopens: President Macron claims “first victory” against virus - 5 hours ago
Beijing’s new cluster: Mass testing as city registers 57 new confirmed infections - 5 hours ago
Shops reopen as virus lockdown eases in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
Europe’s borders reopen: Non-essential trips between most EU countries possible again - 5 hours ago
Macron hails ‘first victory’ against COVID-19 and reopens French borders - 6 hours ago
UK marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 - 6 hours ago
UK: Mourners mark Grenfell Tower fire’s third anniv. - 6 hours ago
France, Belgium, Greece lift restrictions for EU travel as members chart sundry course - 6 hours ago
Shops reopen as virus lockdown eases in England
Pent-up demand has prompted queues at some shops as rules are relaxed in England after a three month lockdown.
It’s It’s Monday 15 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
