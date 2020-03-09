-
Should countries follow Italy’s coronavirus quarantine? I Inside Story
16 million people in lockdown as virus spreads in Europe
Italy’s government has ordered some of the harshest measures outside China to try and contain the Coronavirus.
The country has the worst outbreak in Europe.
16 million people – a quarter of the population – have been forced into quarantine until early next month.
Everyone is banned from leaving 16 provinces in northern Italy, the country’s economic heart.
All weddings, funerals, sporting matches and public gatherings are cancelled.
Italy’s government is asking the European Union to implement urgent measures as the virus spreads quickly across the continent.
Should other countries follow the measures imposed by Italy and China?
Or is it too little, too late?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Andreas Kappes – Lecturer in the Department of Psychology at the University of London
Marilisa Palumbo – Journalist and Editor at the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Serra
Annie Sparrow – Professor of Population Health Science and Policy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York
