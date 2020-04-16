Should countries start lifting their lockdown measures? I Inside Story

Measures to stop the spread of coronavirus are affecting the lives of billions around the world.

Europe accounts for half of the two million cases recorded worldwide.

But some countries are easing their lockdowns, saying the rate of new infections appears to be stabilising.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Germany have allowed some shops and schools to reopen.

Even the two hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain are easing restrictions.

The EU is urging member states to carefully coordinate their plans.

So is it too soon to lift the measures?

And how can we deal with the risk of a second wave of infections?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Annelies Wilder-Smith – Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Drew Thompson – Research Fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

Wafaa El-Sadr – Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine at Columbia University.

