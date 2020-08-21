Should Mali’s leaders be reinstated?

The international community is calling on the military junta that deposed Mali’s president and prime minister this week to reinstate the leaders. However, Douglas Yates, professor of political science, AGS, says the international community should instead be calling for free and fair elections.

