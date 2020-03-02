-
Should public transport be free? | Inside Story
In many cities, public transport is often the easiest and cheapest way to get around.
It’s more environmentally-friendly because fewer petrol and diesel cars are on the road.
It’s also free, if you visit Luxembourg.
Its the first country in the world to make public transport zero-cost for everyone.
Is it the solution for congestion and pollution, or will the cost of a ticket be paid in other ways?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Gabriel Leigh – Transport Correspondent for the global affairs and lifestyle magazine Monocle
Constance Carr – Senior research scientist and urban geographer, University of Luxembourg
Sahrika Panda Bhatt – Founder Trustee of the Raahgiri Foundation, which promotes road safety, sustainable transport and community development in India
