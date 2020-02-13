-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Should social media be regulated? I Inside Story
It’s a long-running debate: how should we regulate the internet and social media?
While sites including facebook and twitter allow us to share information, they’ve also become places for illegal and harmful content to thrive.
The UK now wants those firms to be more responsible.
The government will appoint its Broadcast regulator Ofcom as an online watchdog, with powers to force companies to take down certain material.
Other countries such as Germany and Australia have brought in measures to control online content.
But is regulation the answer? And can it be done without violating personal freedoms?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Guests:
David Erdos – Deputy Director, Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Law (CIPIL) at the University of Cambridge.
Eliska Pirkova – Europe Policy Analyst for Access Now, a digital rights advocacy group.
Meera Selva – Director, Journalism Fellowship Programme, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#SocialMedia