Should the world copy China’s aggressive efforts to contain the coronavirus? | DW News
As Coronavirus cases wordwide cross the 110,000 mark, it is worth looking at if anything can be learned from China, the country where the outbreak began.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) described China’s efforts in the Wuhan region as the ‘most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history.’ An effort, the WHO says, which worked. But not all of what China has been done has been without controversy. Last month WHO health experts submitted a report after a visit to China. DW spoke to Professor Dale Fisher, who was part of that team.
