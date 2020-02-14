Should there be another Scottish referendum? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

“In light of the Brexit vote, is it right that Scotland should be denied a second referendum?”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Dundee. On the panel: Tom Tugendhat MP, chair of the foreign affairs select committee at Westminster, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army until 2013, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Conservative; Ian Murray MP, the last remaining Labour MP in Scotland and candidate for deputy leader of the Labour Party; Joanna Cherry MP, SNP justice and home affairs spokesperson at Westminster, and a leading litigant in the case against the UK government’s decision to prorogue Parliament, SNP; Val McDermid, bestselling, prize-winning crime writer; and Alex Massie, Scotland editor of the Spectator magazine.

