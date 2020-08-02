Should TikTok be banned? | Start Here

TikTok has millions of people dancing and lip-syncing.

So why is the US president calling for the Chinese-owned app to be banned?

Can it get more young people out to vote?

And is social media doing enough to protect our data?

Start Here evaluates.

#TikTok

#USElectionsTikTok

#TikTokBanned