Should we worry about surveillance during the pandemic? | Start Here

Governments and security forces around the world are using technology to track people’s health and where they go, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Places like Poland and Hong Kong have made mobile tracking apps mandatory for people in quarantine. In the UK drones warn pedestrians not to go for walks.

But how much surveillance is too much?

Start Here asks whether mass monitoring during the pandemic comes at the expense of our privacy.

