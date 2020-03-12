Shut the borders? Coronavirus tests world leadership

Will shutting the borders stop Coronavirus? The U-S President banning all Europeans from entering. We ask if he is right and if so, why the exception for the U.K. and Ireland? At a time when the planet needs to come together to support those in the firing line, allay fears and prevent scapegoating, we ask if global leadership is up to this task.

