Siberia records all time temperature high for the Arctic Circle | DW News

Temperatures across the Arctic have been increasing at a rate that is about twice the global average, causing an unprecedented heat wave in Siberia. This year a small remote town above the Arctic circle in the Russian region of Yakutia saw record temperatures that were nearly 20 degrees above the average. This year’s summer may have been a novelty for people in Siberia. But it could spell an unstable future for Russia’s Arctic.

