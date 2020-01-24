Bulgaria is in the grip of a health crisis as thousands of doctors and nurses leave the country. The result is a health system struggling to cope, where patients are left without key services.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/24/sick-system-bulgarian-health-crisis-leaves-patients-vulnerable

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live