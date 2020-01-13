Siemens in hot water over Australian coal mining project | DW News

German industrial powerhouse Siemens says it will stay involved in the controversial Adani coal mine in Australia.

The project has faced massive environmental criticism as Australia is struggling to contain catastrophic bushfires that many link to climate change. But the head of the company says getting out of the 18-mMillion-euro contract to supply rail infrastructure would have been almost impossible.

