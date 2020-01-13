Siemens to honour contract at Australian coal mine despite calls from climate activists | #TheCube

“We should have been wiser about this project beforehand,” Kaeser noted in the statement, reiterating that “we need to be a supplier who sticks to its commitments as long as the customer stays on legal grounds, too”. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/13/siemens-to-honour-contract-at-australian-coal-mine-despite-calls-from-climate-activists-th

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live