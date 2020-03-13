Signal failure: How does the world prepare for pandemics?

President Trump announced a new approach to testing for Coronavirus on Friday. But just before his address, Christopher Dickey, foreign editor for the Daily Beast, spoke on World This Week about the lack of infrastructure currently in place to deal with a pandemic. “One thing that I hope would come out of this is that we realize we can see more of this viruses and they can be even worse than this — and if we don’t have something in place internationally to deal with them, we’re going to be in big trouble.”

