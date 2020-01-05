-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Sikhs in India’s Punjab state rally against citizenship law
The state of Punjab in India has seen some of the most vocal objections to the government’s new Citizenship Amendment Act, which has drawn the anger of millions of people across the country.
While the majority community of Sikhs in Punjab could see their brethren from three neighbouring Muslim countries apply for citizenship, some Sikhs object to the law, viewing it as discriminatory.
Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Ludhiana in the state of Punjab.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #CitizenshipLaw