Sikhs in India’s Punjab state rally against citizenship law

The state of Punjab in India has seen some of the most vocal objections to the government’s new Citizenship Amendment Act, which has drawn the anger of millions of people across the country.

While the majority community of Sikhs in Punjab could see their brethren from three neighbouring Muslim countries apply for citizenship, some Sikhs object to the law, viewing it as discriminatory.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Ludhiana in the state of Punjab.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #CitizenshipLaw