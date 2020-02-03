Simon Brewer: there still might be a no deal Brexit

F24’s debate guest Simon BREWER (Former Chief Investment officer at Morgan Stanley) explains that there still might be a no deal Brexit, if Boris Johnson is presented with some sort of “EU light set of arrangement that would compromise the nature of the departure”. According to him, there might be some economic costs to that decision… but only in the short term.

