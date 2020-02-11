Singapore: Chinese air force perform at airshow despite travel restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

China’s Ba Yi Aerobatic Display performed at Singapore Airshow despite travel restrictions at Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore on Tuesday.

The colourful Chinese Ba Yi Aerobatics Team performed manoeuvres in the inclement weather followed by solo flight displays from F-22 and F-35 fighter jets from the United States Air Force.

One visitor was impressed One visitor was impressed that the Ba Yi Aerobatics Team from China attended the show for the first time, despite “the situation around Southeast Asia and in their homeland.”

Even with exhibitors backing out at the last minute, like the Boeing 777 Ecodemonstrator, a photojournalist said it was still “a good show”.

The Singapore Airshow will run from Tuesday 11 until Sunday 16, February.

