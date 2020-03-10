-
Singapore: Costa Fortuna passengers disembark after being denied in Thailand and Malaysia
Over 600 passengers of Italian cruise ship the Costa Fortuna were allowed to disembark in Singapore on Tuesday, after they were all found to be healthy.
Footage shows the docked cruise ship as passengers can be seen disembarking, with some staying on the vessel. Passengers which have been to risk areas in the past 14 days have been screened and certified fit to travel by doctors. These passengers will not leave the ship until they will be taken straight to the airport for their flights, and will leave Singapore in the next two days, reports say.
None of the passengers or crew members were reported to have feverish symptoms or respiratory illness indications, as declared by Costa Fortuna on 5 March.
