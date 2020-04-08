-
Singapore: Fresh social distancing measures over coronavirus come into effect
A series of latest coronavirus prevention measures came into effect in Singapore on Wednesday, with additional social distancing regulations further emptying streets and shopping malls.
All pubic schools have been closed and most Singaporeans were required to work from home. Meanwhile, food services were still available but only for takeaway.
Footage shows some residents exercising outdoors, which is still allowed.
Singapore reported more than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus with only 6 of them leading to deaths.
