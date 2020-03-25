Singapore: Pubs and restaurants still lively as new social distancing restrictions imposed

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Restaurants, cafes and shops appeared full of locals in Singapore on Tuesday, as National Development Minister Lawrence Wong limited large-scale gatherings to less than 10 people and imposed other safe distancing measures.

Locals seemed to take the new restrictions lightly. “We still have to wait for the news,” a pub owner said. “They say in two days time, they will lock down all the pubs and restaurants, everybody says,” he pointed out.

Wong stated that these measures should be put in place for a month, and if they are not effective, there would be a further escalation of additional precautions like suspension of schools and work places. He assured that, perhaps there is a sense of social welfare, as the country still doesn’t have thousands of cases, but the risk is real.

“Maybe in Singapore it’s not as serious as Malaysia,” a delivery man compared. “Malaysia is damn serious about Covid-19 and a lot of people are getting affected by the disease.”

In Singapore there are a total of 558 confirmed infected with coronavirus, 126 recovered and two fatalities so far, a moderate number compared to thousands of cases in the epicentre of the pandemic concentrated mostly in Europe.

