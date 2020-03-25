-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Singapore: Pubs and restaurants still lively as new social distancing restrictions imposed
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Restaurants, cafes and shops appeared full of locals in Singapore on Tuesday, as National Development Minister Lawrence Wong limited large-scale gatherings to less than 10 people and imposed other safe distancing measures.
Locals seemed to take the new restrictions lightly. “We still have to wait for the news,” a pub owner said. “They say in two days time, they will lock down all the pubs and restaurants, everybody says,” he pointed out.
Wong stated that these measures should be put in place for a month, and if they are not effective, there would be a further escalation of additional precautions like suspension of schools and work places. He assured that, perhaps there is a sense of social welfare, as the country still doesn’t have thousands of cases, but the risk is real.
“Maybe in Singapore it’s not as serious as Malaysia,” a delivery man compared. “Malaysia is damn serious about Covid-19 and a lot of people are getting affected by the disease.”
In Singapore there are a total of 558 confirmed infected with coronavirus, 126 recovered and two fatalities so far, a moderate number compared to thousands of cases in the epicentre of the pandemic concentrated mostly in Europe.
Video ID: 20200324-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly