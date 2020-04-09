Singapore’s second wave: nation sees rise in infections after resisting lockdown

Singapore was initially hailed as the gold standard in how to curb the coronavirus outbreak without shutting down the economy. But this week that all changed with a record number of new infections reported. The government has now closed schools and many businesses for at least a month.

Dr Danielle Anderson is the Scientific Director at the Duke Medical School in Singapore and she answered our questions.

