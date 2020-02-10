Sinn Féin’s surge: Irish nationalists rock political landscape

What just happened in Ireland? Sinn Féin upsetting the center-right duopoly, the one that has ruled politics there since way back. Up to now, the left-wing nationalists known mostly for their past as the political wing of the IRA. But the Troubles in Northern Ireland are long over and new standard bearer Mary McDonald campaigned first and foremost on domestic issues like inequality and an acute housing crisis. Why the historic surge?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en