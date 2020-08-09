-
Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - about 1 hour ago
-
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 2 hours ago
-
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 5 hours ago
-
Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island - 11 hours ago
-
-
-
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow - 11 hours ago
-
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says - 11 hours ago
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says
Six French tourists and their local guide and driver were killed Sunday by gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger that is home to the last West African giraffes, officials said.
