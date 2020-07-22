-
Iran: Khamenei meets Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi to talk US presence in Iraq - 12 hours ago
Six things to know about loneliness in Europe - 13 hours ago
Israel: Police use water cannons on anti-government protesters - 13 hours ago
Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff - 13 hours ago
Cuba: Customers flock to supermarkets after government allows US dollar purchases - 13 hours ago
Iraq PM vows he ‘won’t allow threats’ to Iran from Iraqi soil - 14 hours ago
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 14 hours ago
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
Trump: Americans should wear masks whether they like them or not - 15 hours ago
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 16 hours ago
Six things to know about loneliness in Europe
More and more Europeans reported feeling lonely during the COVID-19 lockdown. But loneliness isn’t a new problem in Europe. Here’s what you need to know:
