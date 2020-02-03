Skating rape accusations ‘only the tip of the iceberg’ for French sport

French sport officials used to claim they had fewer sex abuse scandals than others because their flagging system worked better. With that belief now shattered, the government is promising forceful action to tackle a crisis roiling France’s ice skating federation.

