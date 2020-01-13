-
SKY’s the limit for 11 y/o skating superstar ready to dazzle in Tokyo 2020
Eleven-year old Sky Brown, the world’s youngest professional skateboarder, stunned at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne on Saturday.
Brown said she aims to represent the UK in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics “to inspire girls, to show them that you can do anything.” “It doesn’t matter about your size, your age, you can do anything.”
“The skate park is like a playground for me,” Brown said with a smile.
The half-Japanese, half-British prodigy is based in Miyazaki, Japan, but also goes to school in the United States.
Brown will be 12 when the Tokyo Olympic Games kick off and if she will get to join the UK team, she will become will become the UK’s youngest ever Olympian and the youngest Olympian from any participating country since 1928.
