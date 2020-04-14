-
Slovakia: Several Roma settlements quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus
Slovakia closed off several Roma settlements in an attempt halt the spread of coronavirus, after coronavirus cases were reportedly confirmed in five them, as seen in Bystrany and Zehra on Tuesday.
Footage shows Roma people with face masks as well as some of the facilities in the settlements. Public sector workers such as postal service workers and police officers were seen in the area with protective clothing.
“The closure of the settlement has influenced people. That limited freedom of movement. I think the food supply is not solved yet. Neither the state nor we have been in such a situation before. We are working on a shoestring,” said ‘Healthy communities’ government project coordinator for Roma people living in settlements Richard Koky.
“Two thousand Roma people are living here. Why did they let the infected people return? I think it was intentional. To infect also the others,” said Zehra Roma settlement resident Stefan Dunka.
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, Slovakia reported 835 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
