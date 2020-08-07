Small Axe: First Look Trailer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protestors marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who were arrested for leading the protest and who changed British history by taking a stand against racial discrimination.

‘Mangrove’ is one of five Small Axe films by Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen.

