Small Axe: First Look Trailer – BBC

Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protestors marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9, a group of Black activists who were arrested for leading the protest and who changed British history by taking a stand against racial discrimination.
‘Mangrove’ is one of five Small Axe films by Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen.
Coming this Autumn to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
