Small queues form on Champs-Elysees as stores reopen under strict conditions

2 hours ago

Customers are returning in dribs and drabs to certain shops on the Champs-Elysees, to the sound of applause by staff, but with strict safety measures in place. Larger department stores remain ordered closed till further notice.

