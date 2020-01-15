Smashed bank windows in wake of Beirut protests

Banks in Hamra Street in Beirut were left badly damaged on Wednesday after a night which saw further clashes between anti-government protesters and Lebanese riot police.

Some protesters have blamed Lebanon’s banking sector for financial policies which have worsened Lebanon’s economic crisis.

