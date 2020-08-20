Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move

The US is attempting to reinstate sanctions against Iran, using a clause embedded in the Iran nuclear deal. The move has met opposition, even from Iran critics such as John Bolton, who say the move lacks a legal basis given the US is no longer party to the treaty.

