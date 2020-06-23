-
‘Snowballing’ coronavirus cases in US states as hospitals fill
The rate of COVID-19 infections in the US has surged across southern and southwestern states.
New cases of the virus have spiked where bars restaurants and other businesses reopened early.
There are questions about whether restrictions have been lifted too soon.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
