Share
0 0 0 0

Sochi Winter Arts Festival breaks new boundaries

2 hours ago

This year’s Sochi Winter Arts Festival featured a full program under the leadership of Russian violinist and conductor Yuri Bashmet as artistic director.


READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/20/sochi-winter-arts-festival-breaks-new-boundaries

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment