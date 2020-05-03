-
Social media criticism in Iran as petrol prices stay high
The global fall in oil prices has left many governments reeling, but Iran’s president says his country’s economy is able to cope better than most, thanks to being forced to diversify because of US sanctions.
When global oil prices fell earlier this month, some Iranians turned to social media and began asking for the savings to be passed on to them.
Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Tehran, Iran.
