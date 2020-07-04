-
[Social media] Trump attends early Independence Day at Mt. Rushmore
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, on Friday, July 3, for an early Independence Day fireworks celebration and an Air Force flyover. It will be the first event of its kind since 2009.
Some 7,500 ticket holders are expected at the event held where the 79-year-old Mount Rushmore National Memorial is carved into the Black Hills.
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem said on Monday, June 29, that social distancing will not be enforced. Noem said it’ll be up to visitors “to focus on personal responsibility”. Face masks will be given out to people who “choose to wear one,” said the governor.
Trump is also expected to attend traditional fireworks festivities on the White House South Lawn on July 4.