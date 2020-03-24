‘Soldier of Love’: Artist Billie Zangewa enlists in the fight for compassion

Her portraits and still lifes are painted less with brushes and more with stitches, offcuts and textured fabrics. Billie Zangewa tells us why working with textiles was a way to subvert traditional attitudes towards craft, and why, as an introvert, revealing her vulnerability is a way to build bridges with others. As a South African and Malawian artist, Zangewa tells us about the quirks and contradictions of showing her work outside its home culture, why her generation is looking beyond the scars of apartheid and why radical empathy could provide a solution to many of the world’s problems.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en