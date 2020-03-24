-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘Soldier of Love’: Artist Billie Zangewa enlists in the fight for compassion
Her portraits and still lifes are painted less with brushes and more with stitches, offcuts and textured fabrics. Billie Zangewa tells us why working with textiles was a way to subvert traditional attitudes towards craft, and why, as an introvert, revealing her vulnerability is a way to build bridges with others. As a South African and Malawian artist, Zangewa tells us about the quirks and contradictions of showing her work outside its home culture, why her generation is looking beyond the scars of apartheid and why radical empathy could provide a solution to many of the world’s problems.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en