Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

US President Donald Trump says he ordered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani because he received word that Iran was about to attack four US embassies.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper contradicted the president, saying he had not seen any specific intelligence that such attacks were imminent.

Republicans and Democrats have voiced concerns about the basis for the Soleimani attack and the US House of Representatives has approved a war powers resolution aimed at limiting future military action against Iran by the Trump administration.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.

