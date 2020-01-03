Share
Soleimani killed: “It’s likely that Iran will take a moment to think about what to do next”

44 mins ago

“This is the most extreme step of foreign policy taken in the Middle East by America, perhaps ever.” France 24’s correspondent Leila Molana-Allen analyses the US’s killing of Qasem Soleimani.

