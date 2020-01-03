Share
0 0 0 0

Soleimani killing: Countries around the world call for a “de-escalation” of tensions

4 hours ago

“China always opposes the use of force in international relations. We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm”. Countries express concern for the state of US-Iran relations following the killing of Quassem Soleimani.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment