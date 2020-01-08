Soleimani killing: Iran warns US against further retaliation

Iran has fired dozens of missiles at two Iraqi military bases which host US forces.

It follows the killing by the US of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran wants US forces to permanently leave the Gulf region, and it says there will be a harsh response to any further US retaliation.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.

