Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension

Far from the streets of Baghdad or Tehran, the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani by the United States has sent shock waves through the large Iranian-American community in California.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Soleimani #Iran