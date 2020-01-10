Share
Soleimani killing: ‘Pompeo even more clearly right-hand man of President Trump’

The Daily Beast’s Christopher Dickey explains Pompeo is ‘leading the charge in public and lying as much as Trump’ as we ask about who took the decision to kill former Iranian military chief Soleimani. He add that they ‘don’t care about long term strategy’ and that ‘it is an electoral plus for Trump’.

