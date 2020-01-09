-
Soleimani killing: US House debates Trump’s military powers
The fallout from the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has reached the UN Security Council and the US House of Representatives.
They are debating after Iran dismissed US calls to negotiate.
While US President Donald Trump backed away from a further military confrontation on Wednesday, Congress is trying to limit his ability to wage war.
But the message in Iran is defiant. A senior Revolutionary Guard Commander is warning of further missile attacks on US forces in the region.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports live outside the US House Chambers on Capitol Hill.
For reaction from the Oval Office, Al Jazeera’s White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports (2:34).
Joseph Ura, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Texas A&M University in Qatar, offers his analysis in Doha (5:50).
