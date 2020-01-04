“The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did … saved lives in Europe,” said Pompeo about the killing of Qassem Soleimani.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/04/soleimani-pompeo-accuses-europe-of-not-being-helpful-over-iran-attack

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live