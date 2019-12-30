Somalia attack: Turkey treats, airlifts wounded to its hospitals

Turkey is evacuating 16 seriously wounded victims of Saturday’s truck bomb attack in Somalia as authorities struggle to cope with the worst attack on its soil in two years.

Nearly 80 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a truck loaded with explosives detonated at a checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Nairobi in neighbouring Kenya.

