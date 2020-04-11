Some African countries could hit coronavirus peak in weeks: WHO

It has been one month since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Africa felt the effects of the virus later than other continents, but many health experts are concerned it could be hit the hardest.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

