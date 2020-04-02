Some countries make wearing surgical masks mandatory

There is a global debate about whether everyone should wear surgical masks while in public.

The World Health Organization says only those who are showing symptoms or caring for coronavirus patients should wear them. But some countries have already made it mandatory.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

