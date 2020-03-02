Some Lesbos residents refuse to let migrants dock in the island

Greek islanders prevented a group of migrants from reaching shore on Sunday after refusing to allow them to disembark from a dinghy that had sailed over from Turkey.

When the migrants reached Thermi on the island of Lesbos, residents heckled them with shouts of “stay in your country” and “the border is closed”.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels